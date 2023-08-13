Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for new Patriots

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for two new Patriot air defense systems Germany has send to Ukraine.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, August 13:

Kuleba underlines importance of German Taurus missiles for Ukraine

In the debate about the delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized their importance to end to the war.

"Ukraine needs Taurus missiles to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of the territories and end the war more quickly," Kuleba told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"The formula is simple: a longer range of the missiles means a shorter duration of the war," he added.

With the weapon, Ukraine could "reach the Russian occupying forces on Ukrainian soil far beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centers and ammunition depots," Kuleba said.

The German government is currently considering sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, but has not yet taken a final decission.

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is theirs

Ukrainian border guards placed a new sign on Snake Island this weekend, recalling the early hours of Russia's invasion when a comrade on the strategic Black Sea outcrop used a choice phrase to refuse to surrender to a warship.

"The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the defense forces of Ukraine," a uniformed man said, standing before a post painted blue and yellow like the country's flag, in a video shared on Facebook by the head of the border service, Serhiy Deineko.

Tiny Snake Island became synonymous with Ukrainian resistance in the first hours of the February 24, 2022 invasion, when Russian officers on the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva radioed Ukrainian guards stationed there and ordered them to

surrender or die. One of them radioed back "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."

On April 14, 2022, two Ukrainian missiles struck the Moskva, the biggest warship sunk in combat for 40 years. On June 30, Russia abandoned Snake Island after taking heavy losses trying to defend it.

Zelenskyy thanks Germany for two more Patriots

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Germany and its Chancellor Olaf Scholz for two additional Patriot air defense system launchers his embattled country has received.

"This is very important," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Saturday. "Thank you, Germany. Thank you, Olaf!"

News of the Patriot delivery was made public a few days ago and Zelenskyy thanked Scholz immediately afterwars but they have now reached Ukraine.

The US-built Patriot systems are particularly valuable for Ukraine because, according to Kyiv, they have already intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles several times.

StrengtheningUkraine's air defense means saving thousands of lives according Zelenskyy.

