Taiwan reaches finals, finishes 2nd in Cal Ripken World Series

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The championship match of the Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series took place at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 13) Taiwan time, pitting the Taiwan team against a team from the Ohio Valley.

Played in Branson, Missouri, the tournament featured the best 12-year-olds from around the world, playing as regional all-star teams instead of specific school districts. Taiwan won the deciding match in the international segment, defeating Japan by a score of 8:3, earning a chance for the crown against the top U.S. contender, per CNA.



Taiwan finishes as the top international team but loses to the U.S. in the finals. (Taiwan Babe Ruth League photo)

From the start, the game against the U.S. team was a pitcher’s duel. Taiwan's starting pitcher Tian Hsiang-rui (田翔睿) went four innings without giving up a run.

After Taiwan turned the game to the bullpen in the fifth inning, reliever Chen Bai-sheng (陳柏笙) gave up a walk and a string of hits, giving the U.S. team two runs and the advantage at 2-1. Taiwan struggled at the plate and was not able to turn the tide in the close game.

After the final out was recorded, many of the Taiwanese players wept as they were overcome with emotion. However, Taiwan Manager Yen Tian-lung (顏天龍) said the team exceeded expectations, as the coaching squad only expected a quarterfinal appearance out of a total competitive field that numbered 34 teams.



Hard-fought pitcher's battle is decided in the final innings. (Taiwan Babe Ruth League photo)

The team trained for only 20 days and drew upon players from five different cities and counties in Taiwan. Furthermore, out of the total roster of 15 players, 13 of them came from indigenous backgrounds.

Yen said his team’s offense had dropped off in the championship round, potentially due to the players' overconfidence fueled by a winning streak. He repeatedly told players, "Don't rush, one ball at a time," as his team was stymied at the plate.