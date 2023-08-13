Taiwan VP Lai transits in New York en route to Paraguay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) arrived in New York on Saturday (Aug. 12) on a stopover before he heads to Paraguay to attend a presidential inauguration.

Lai and his delegation will leave for Paraguay on Sunday night (Aug. 13), according to the Presidential Office. Lai will meet with outgoing President Mario Abdo Benítez and incoming President Santiago Peña on Monday (Aug. 14).

Lai is set to attend the presidential inauguration of Peña on Tuesday (Aug. 15). On his return trip, he is set to make a transit stop in San Francisco on Aug. 16 before flying back to Taiwan on Thursday (Aug. 17).

Neither Taipei nor Washington has given specific details about Lai’s U.S. transit stops, in hopes of keeping the stopovers low-key, according to Reuters. Chair of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Laura Rosenberger said over the platform formerly known as Twitter that she would meet with Lai in San Francisco.

Speaking to the press before leaving Taiwan on Saturday, Lai said that during his trip he would engage in exchanges with leaders from several countries to show the world that Taiwan is committed to the values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights.