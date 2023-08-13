Riptides cause 3 drownings at northern Taiwan beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three drownings occurred at Keelung's Dawulun Beach (大武崙沙灘) on Saturday (Aug. 12).

The first incident occurred around noon, followed by another drowning at 1p.m., and one around 6 p.m. according to UDN. In response, Keelung City officials closed the beach for one week to evaluate safety measures and revamp regulations to ensure more protection for those who venture out into the water.

Oceanographer Hu Jianhua (胡健驊) said that even good swimmers find it difficult to fight against rip currents at the beach. He suggested swimmers not panic when encountering rip currents, as many drowning cases are due to panic.

Hu also suggested the government implement a sort of "traffic light" system on the beach to educate the public on whether it is safe to swim with a "green light" and when it is too dangerous with a "red light."

"The rip current is very powerful," said Hu. He explained that rip currents typically do not go too far out into the ocean, between 50-100 meters.

Hu also suggested that beachgoers use swimming goggles instead of those designed for snorkeling or diving, as they will not fall off as easily when encountering a rip tide.

He also explained that drifting sand can change the topography of the beach, typically every three days. From his personal experience, Hu believes that changing conditions can affect the strength of rip tides and beach safety.

Additionally, Hu said the government should be more aware of the influence of passing storms or typhoons to ensure everyone is safe at the beach.