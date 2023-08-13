Yu Chang remains with Boston Red Sox on minor league deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese infielder Yu Chang (張育成) has decided to return to the Boston Red Sox on a minor league deal after being designated for assignment.

Chang will be transferred to a Triple-A ballclub associated with the Red Sox. His demotion to the minors will mean that for the remainder of this season, Taiwan will have no ballplayers in the MLB.

A steady defenseman able to play all four infield positions, Chang has struggled at the plate as of late, with his batting average dipping to .162. More time in Triple-A will allow him a chance to work on his swing.

A poor performance at the plate in the second half of the season meant there were no takers when the Red Sox put him on the waiver wire, leaving him with only the options of an outright release or accepting a minor league deal.

According to UDN, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora believes Chang needs more time to adjust his hitting, including areas such as "ball identification and swing selection."

Cora believes a Triple-A assignment will give him an opportunity to try new things and will be better for his minor league experience.