Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies' lineup after missing 1 game with back spasms

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two-time MVP Bryce Harper was back in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for their game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night after sitting out one game with mid-back spasms.

Harper was batting third as the designated hitter in manager Rob Thomson’s lineup.

Harper left Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the top of the fifth inning with spasms that were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021. He said his issues started in the first inning in Thursday’s win over Washington but he wanted to continue to play.

He is batting .293 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. Following offseason Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Harper has played in 12 games at first base and 83 total for the defending NL champion Phillies (65-52), who entered play Saturday holding the top wild-card spot.

Also, Kyle Schwarber was in Philadelphia’s lineup in his customary leadoff spot Saturday after leaving in the seventh inning of Philadelphia’s 13-2 win over Minnesota on Friday after fouling the ball off his left foot. Schwarber is batting .186 with 30 homers and 73 RBIs in 116 games.

