Rays ace Shane McClanahan out for the season due to left arm injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is done for the regular season due to a left arm injury.

The Rays moved the left-handed ace from the 15- to 60-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. He was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug, 4.

McClanahan is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. Options under consideration include Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2016 collegiate season at the University of South Florida following Tommy John surgery.

“It's heartbreaking,” Rays pitcher Zach Eflin said. “It's not easy losing one of the best pitchers in the world, you know. But at the end of the day, you've got to keep going. You've got to move forward."

McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened while he was warming up.

McClanahan (11-2) went 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

The AL wild card-leading Rays' rotation has been impacted by injuries this season.

Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (right elbow internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) are out for the year. Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday pushed back to Monday due to back spasms.

Josh Fleming was reinstated from the 60-day IL after being sidelined since June 23 by left elbow inflammation.

Joining Eflin and Glasnow in the rotation are Zack Littell and newly acquired Aaron Civale. Tampa Bay also will use a bullpen game.

Littell is 2-1, allowing five runs over 17 innings, in three starts since being inserted in the rotation on July 30. Civale, acquired from the Guardians on July 30, is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in two starts with Tampa Bay.

“Everybody in this clubhouse has a job to do, so we can't lose sight of that,” Eflin said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB