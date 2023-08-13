Guardians' star Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced, 3B will serve 2 games in Tampa

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland's series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won't play Saturday or Sunday.

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. Chicago manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.

One of baseball's best all-around players, Ramírez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. He'll likely be back in Cleveland's lineup on Tuesday, when the Guardians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 3 1/2 games in the AL Central, open a two-game series in Cincinnati.

