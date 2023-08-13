Solanke late goal helps Bournemouth salvage 1-1 draw with West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Dominic Solanke scored a late goal to help Bournemouth salvage a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday in Andoni Iraola's debut as manager of the Cherries.

Solanke collected a loose ball in the box, rounded goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and slotted it into the net in the 82nd minute at Vitality Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen had put the Hammers ahead with a left-footed curler in the 51st.

Iraola was hired in June after Bournemouth fired Gary O’Neil, who was let go despite keeping the team in the Premier League last season with four matches to spare. O’Neil was hired this week as manager of Wolverhampton.

Iraola guided Spanish club Rayo Vallecano to an 11th-place finish in La Liga last season in his third year there.

Kurt Zouma was named West Ham captain after Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal.

The Hammers finished 14th last season, one spot above Bournemouth.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer