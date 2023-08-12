Taiwan to regulate AI-powered financial services

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's financial regulator is poised to draw up new guidelines on services providing artificial intelligence or AI-driven financial advice, as the country sees a double-digit growth in demand.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said this week that, by the end of July, NT$7.23 billion (US$226 million) worth of assets from 169,035 customers were tied to AI-driven financial services offered by 16 financial institutions.

The number represents a year-on-year increase of 25.93% in terms of the total assets, and of 10.7% in customers, FSC data shows.

Demand for financial services leveraging AI to analyze and manage data from multiple sources for smarter investment returns has surged over the past year. The service, also known as Robo-Advisor, involves minimal or no real people at the front end and customers make their investment decisions solely based on AI recommendations.

The new guidelines governing Robo-Advisor and other AI-powered investment tools are expected to be written into the law books in the first half of 2024, an FSC official said.