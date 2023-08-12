Ukraine updates: Russia shoots down 20 drones over Crimea

Russian forces shot down 20 unmanned Ukrainian drones launched over the occupied Crimean peninsula on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said.

Fourteen drones were destroyed by air defence systems and six others were suppressed by electronic warfare, the defence ministry said on Telegram. There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the attempted attack, the ministry added.

The target of the reported attacks remained unclear for now. Sergei Kryuchkov, an aide to the governor of Crimea, said earlier that the air defence systems were used to repel air strikes in various parts of the peninsula.

Crimean transport authorities said on their Telegram channel that traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which links the Black Sea peninsula with the Russian region of Krasnodar, was suspended for about two hours during the night.

The Crimean peninsula was illegally occupied by Russia in 2014 and was used as a launchpad for Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, August 12:

Lithuania calls for faster deployment of German troops

Lithuania has urged the German government to speed up the promised deployment of 4,000 Bundeswehr troops on NATO's eastern border.

"We should now focus on agreeing an ambitious and rapid timetable for the full deployment," Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Jonas Survila told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. Vilnius was ready to make "substantial investments in the infrastructure necessary to host the German troops", he added.

"Today we feel like West Berlin during the Cold War: surrounded by aggressive neighbours both from the West, Kaliningrad, Russia and from the East, Belarus," Survila said.

"At that time, one of the ways West Berlin's security was ensured was by having a garrison the size of a US army brigade stationed in the city, the Berlin Brigade. Today we are asking the Germans, both symbolically and practically, to contribute to security by permanently stationing a combat-ready German brigade in Lithuania," Survila said.

At the end of June, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced the permanent transfer of 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to NATO partner country Lithuania. The prerequisite was having "the appropriate infrastructure" on the ground as well as being in "agreement with NATO plans," the Defence Minister stressed.

