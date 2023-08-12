Alexa
Rodríguez hits 3-run homer, Mariners beat Orioles 9-2 for 8th straight win

By SHANE LANTZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/12 13:11
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez yells as he runs the bases on a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseb...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez (44) is greeted by Cade Marlowe, right, who scored on his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during th...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, ...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo walks off of the field after pitching in the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Balt...
Seattle Mariners' Ty France flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Frida...
Seattle Mariners' Ty France holds a trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a bas...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson walks off the field after pitching in the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson , center,reacts as pitching coach/director of pitching Chris Holt (38) comes to talk to him on the moun...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez runs the bases on a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Fri...
Seattle Mariners' Josh Rojas, second from left, stands on first base with first base coach Kristopher Negrón, left, after hitting an RBI single to sco...
Seattle Mariners' Josh Rojas hits an RBI single to score Dominic Canzone against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Fri...
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander celebrates in the dugout with a water bong after hitting a home run against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Lui...
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez catches a fly ball by Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman during the third inning of a baseball game Fr...
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh (29) is greeted by Eugenio Suárez after hitting a two-run home run against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibso...
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh jogs home after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Frid...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson reacts after walking Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernández during the first inning of a baseball game Fri...
Fans reach for the two-run home run by Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday,...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, i...

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won their eighth straight game Friday night as Luis Castillo and three relievers combined on a four-hitter in a 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Cal Raleigh launched an early two-run shot and Ty France also went deep for the Mariners, who hammered the top team in the American League and pulled within a half-game of Toronto for the final AL wild card.

Rodríguez’s homer capped a five-run fourth against starter Kyle Gibson (11-7), who gave up nine runs in 5 1/3 innings. The drive just cleared the wall in right field and put Seattle up by six.

Castillo (8-7) allowed two hits and one run over six innings with eight strikeouts. His lone blemish came in the fourth, when Anthony Santander homered to center field.

Raleigh gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first. After Santander put the Orioles on the board, the Mariners broke open the game in the fourth.

José Caballero made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly, Josh Rojas had an RBI single and Rodríguez clubbed his 19th homer.

France added a solo shot in the fifth, and Rodríguez drove in Rojas in the sixth with an RBI double.

Taylor Saucedo and Ryder Ryan each pitched one scoreless inning, and Trent Thornton allowed a run in the ninth. Mariners pitchers struck out 13 hitters.

NO FLY ZONE

Rodríguez nearly led off the first inning with a double, but Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins ran down the ball and celebrated by crossing his arms, imitating Rodríguez's signature celebration. Rodríguez pointed to Mullins and smiled in response.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: Baltimore activated Mullins from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk. Mullins had been out since July 15 with a right groin strain. The team also optioned RHP Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk and recalled LHP Nick Vespi.

Mariners: Placed SS J.P. Crawford on the seven-day concussion IL and recalled INF Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma. The move was retroactive to Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44 ERA) makes his first start Saturday since July 7.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (10-8, 3.32) went seven innings against the Angels last time out, allowing three hits and one earned run.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb