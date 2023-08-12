Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels

Nation sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/08/12 11:56
Chinese Z-9 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)

Chinese Z-9 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and seven People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 11) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 12).

One of the detected aircraft, an anti-submarine Harbin Z-9 helicopter entered Taiwan’s southeast air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 138 military aircraft and 81 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels
Flight path of Chinese aircraft. (MND photo)
Ministry of National Defense (MND)
People’s Liberation Army Navy
Harbin Z-9

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval vessels around nation
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval vessels around nation
2023/07/30 12:57
Taiwan tracks record 16 Chinese naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks record 16 Chinese naval ships around nation
2023/07/15 12:05
Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels around country
Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels around country
2023/07/08 17:32
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 7 navy ships around country
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 7 navy ships around country
2023/07/01 12:32
Taiwan tracks 27 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 27 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around country
2023/06/24 16:01