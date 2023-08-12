Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and seven People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 11) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 12).

One of the detected aircraft, an anti-submarine Harbin Z-9 helicopter entered Taiwan’s southeast air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 138 military aircraft and 81 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Chinese aircraft. (MND photo)