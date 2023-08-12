3 Largan managers investigated for breach of copyright

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One R&D executive and two managers of Taiwan's smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision are under investigation for an alleged breach of the Copyright Act.

On Friday (Aug. 11), district prosecutors searched the headquarters of the company, the world's leading smartphone camera lens supplier and a major iPhone camera lens maker. Prosecutors later questioned the company's research department managers and a R&D executive surnamed Huang (黃).

Taichung District Prosecutors Office said the three were interrogated and released on bail, subject to travel restrictions. The trio was reportedly accused of copying or reproduction of copyrighted computer software for business purposes.

Largan issued a statement confirming the search and investigation, saying it will cooperate but the incident would have no major impact on its business or finances.