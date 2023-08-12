Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the world championships in Hungary with a minor knee injury

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, because of what the world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles called a minor knee injury.

McLaughlin-Levrone posted the announcement Friday on her Instagram stories. She said she was making the decision so she can be fully healthy for the Paris Olympics next summer.

“I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!” McLaughlin-Levrone wrote.

The championships run from Aug. 19-27.

When the U.S. team was announced earlier this week, the 24-year-old was not listed in the 400 hurdles. She made the decision to concentrate on her newest event, the 400, rather than compete in both. She has the top 400 time in the world this season at 48.74 seconds and would have been a heavy favorite in Budapest.

The loss of McLaughlin-Levrone is a blow to an American team coming off a 33-medal performance — 13 gold — last summer at worlds in Eugene, Oregon. She was a big part of the success, breaking her own world record in the 400 hurdles on her way to winning gold. She also ran the anchor leg when the U.S. won the 4x400 relay.

“We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the track soon," USA Track and Field posted in a statement.

Taking McLaughlin-Levrone's place in the 400 will be Lynna Irby-Jackson.

