Starch Horizons: Trends and Opportunities in the Rice Starch Market | Report By Market.us

Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Rice Starch Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Rice Starch market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Rice Starch Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

The worldwide market for Rice Starch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 337.6 Mn in 2028, from US$ 180.9 Mn in 2018, according to a new Market.us (Prudour Research) study.

Key Takeaways:

The Rice Starch Market is undergoing significant growth due to its diverse applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. Rice starch, derived from rice grains, serves as a valuable ingredient with unique properties. This market’s dynamics are influenced by key drivers and restraints that impact its growth trajectory.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

BENEO



Ingredion



Bangkok starch



Thai Flour



AGRANA



WFM Wholesome Foods



Golden Agriculture



Anhui Lianhe



Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

Rice Starch Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Type

Native regular rice starch

Native waxy rice starch

Industry Grade

Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In Future? and How big is the Rice Starch Industry?

Rice Starch Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Rice Starch market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

Drivers:

Wide Application Range: Rice starch finds applications in food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and cosmetics, driving its demand across various industries. Clean Label Trend: As consumers seek natural and clean label ingredients, rice starch gains favor due to its natural origin and minimal processing. Gluten-Free Demand: The rise in gluten-free diets and the need for gluten-free alternatives in food products fuel the demand for rice starch. Texture Enhancement: Rice starch’s ability to enhance texture, viscosity, and stability in food products makes it a sought-after ingredient. Global Rice Production: The abundance of rice production in many regions ensures a stable supply of raw material for rice starch extraction.

Restraints:

Competition from Alternatives: Other starch sources like corn, potato, and tapioca pose competition to rice starch in various applications. Processing Challenges: Extracting rice starch requires specialized processing techniques, impacting production efficiency and costs. Price Fluctuations: Factors like rice crop yield, climate conditions, and trade policies can lead to price fluctuations of rice starch. Limited Awareness: In some regions, awareness of rice starch and its applications might be limited, hindering market growth. Regulatory Considerations: Regulatory changes and standards related to starch ingredients can impact the market’s landscape.

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

