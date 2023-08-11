Alexa
Chinese information warfare flares up ahead of Taiwan VP's state visit to Paraguay, transit to US

Foreign ministry says Chinese agents spreading propaganda via multiple media buying

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/11 19:07
Lai Ching-te delivers speech on June 26. 

Lai Ching-te delivers speech on June 26.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's foreign ministry issued a statement Friday (Aug. 11) condemning China's "negative campaigning" against Taiwan, with the national elections five months away.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) accused China of rewarding domestic and foreign media outlets, mostly in central and southern America, for publishing misinformation-laced content and propaganda. It said this is doing harm to Taiwan's diplomatic efforts and the people's trust in government.

The ministry said it would continue to clarify, or to protest, the misleading information delivered by Chinese-sponsored news media outlets.

A national security insider told state media they had been informed of the "one-month media buying contracts" between Chinese media company DMG, among others, and major Paraguayan news media, including ABC color and Ultima Hora. They were paid to spread pro-China and anti-government messages, including slandering Lai as a troublemaker.

News media outlets in Nicaragua are said to have been approached by a Chinese agent in the latest round of media buying. Overseas branches of Chinese state media Xinhua and People's Daily have also been behind China's negative campaigning against Taiwan.

Additionally, MOFA cited credible sources warning of possible protests in New York and San Francisco to be organized by pro-China groups during Lai's stopovers. The ministry also denounced some China-leaning news media outlets in Taiwan for spreading China's propaganda.
