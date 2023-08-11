Alexa
Taiwan experiences heavy rain from north to south

Taoyuan and Tainan hit hard, public told to beware possible flash floods

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/08/11 17:21
Storm brews over valley in New Taipei City's Shenkeng District on Friday. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More thunderstorms caused heavy rain and some flooding in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Tainan on Friday (Aug. 11).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain Public Warning Service (PWS) alert for New Taipei saying there may be flash floods. It also said there would be extremely heavy rain in southern counties, particularly Tainan.

The five weather stations in Taiwan recording the most accumulated rainfall on mid-Friday morning were in Tainan, with the Chengsi and Qigu Research Center stations recording 96 and 92 millimeters, respectively, according to CNA. The hourly rainfall in Taoyuan's Daxi and Fuxing districts was said to be nearly 80 mm.

A vigorous convective cloud system is said to be responsible for the rainfall. The CWB asked the public to beware of lightning strikes, strong gusty winds, landslides in mountainous areas, falling rocks and stream surges.

Temperatures have averaged from 26-31 C in general around the country, reported the CWB. Meanwhile, Typhoon Lan was moving toward Japan and causing stormy weather on Japan’s main island.
