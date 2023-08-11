Alexa
China to hold military drills during Taiwan VP's state visit to Paraguay, stopover in US

China plans 3 days of drills to coincide with Lai Ching-te's visits to Paraguay, New York, and San Francisco

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/11 17:20
The Chinese military drills to be held from Saturday to Monday are 500 km Taiwan's most northernmost point. (Google Map photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's military said Friday (Aug. 11) three days of exercises will start Saturday (Aug. 12), coinciding with Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) state visit to its central American ally.

Lai will embark on his Paraguay trip for the inauguration of its new president on Saturday and will stop over in New York on Aug. 12 local time and San Francisco on Aug. 16. There has been speculation about possible Chinese military drills during Lai's trip since the visit has been announced.

According to the notice posted by China's Maritime Safety Administration, the drills are going to be conducted in waters close to Zhoushan, a coastal city of Zhejian Province, which is approximately 500 kilometers away from the northernmost point of Taiwan's main island.

There were more Chinese military drills held last August, which came after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. They gained a lot of attention due to their close vicinity to Taiwan.

A national security official told LTN that China would perform combat readiness patrol missions in waters close to Taiwan during the training exercise.
