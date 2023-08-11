Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/11 16:06
A man washes his clothes in a stream near debris left over after flood waters devastate the village of Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing,...
People struggle to hold onto their umbrellas in the rain and wind in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, as the tropical storm named Khanun a...
Residents wash their suitcase and belongings on a damaged bank of a canal clogged with flood debris in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowi...
A resident clears mud from his home after floods devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high ...
A daily wage laborer carries a metal frame at the construction site of an auditorium at Allahabad University in Prayagraj, India, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 202...
A student participates in a peace rally to mark the anniversary of World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, ...
A fishing boat is anchored at Boeung Tamok lake on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Sweden team members celebrate after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne...
A woman from Nepal's indigenous community wearing traditional ornaments participates in a rally to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenou...
A rainbow appears in the sky over Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, a day before the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing o...

Aug. 4-10, 2023

People clean up after devastating flooding in China and a tropical storm blows through South Korea. People in Nepal mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous People. A rainbow appears in the sky the day before the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing in Nagasaki, Japan.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

