AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/11 16:06
Children cool off in a fountain at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex...
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards along the Griboedov Channel during the annual costumed 'Fontanka' SUP-boards festival in St. Petersbur...
A worshiper kisses a crucifix on rosary beads while Pope Francis presides over a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young peop...
A flock of birds fly in front of the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Pilgrims attend a mass presided by the Pope Francis at the Parque Tejo in Lisbon celebrating the 37th World Youth Day on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. An esti...
A woman fans herself at a bus stop in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Spain is experiencing several days of extreme summer heat with the natio...
A worshipper shelters against the sun with an umbrella at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine, in Fatima, central Portugal, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Franc...
A child runs on the beach alongside the River Thames in front of a view of the City, in London, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth...

Aug. 4-10, 2023

Children cool off in a fountain in Moscow in warm weather as people gather for the annual SUP board festival in St. Petersburg.

Catholics gather to see Pope Francis in Portugal for World Youth Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

