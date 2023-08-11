Taiwan’s Gogoro reports NT$2.77 billion Q2 revenue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro released its second quarter financials on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The company recorded second quarter revenue of US$87.2 million (NT$2.77 billion), representing a 3.8% year-over-year decline. Hardware sales came in at US$53.9 million, a 10.6% decline from a year earlier.

Gogoro noted that electric scooter sales in Taiwan dropped 5.1% in the second quarter compared to a year prior, while the company saw an 8.1% drop in electric two-wheelers sales in Q2.

Battery swapping revenue for the second quarter was US$33.3 million, up 9.6% year-over-year. Total subscribers at the end of Q2 exceeded 552,000, up 14% from 484,000 subscribers at the end of the same quarter last year.

Gross margin for Q2 was 15.2%, up from 14% in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, net losses for the second quarter were US$5.6 million, down US$115.5 million from US$121.1 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Due to softening demand in the Taiwan market, the company updated its 2023 guidance and projects revenue to come in between US$340 million and US$370 million. Gogoro added that it expects to generate around 95% of 2023 revenue from the Taiwan market.