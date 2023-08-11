Lighting as a Service Market Experts Predict Strong Upward Trend in Market Performance

Global Lighting as a Service Market: Illuminating the Future

Introduction

The Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market has witnessed a significant surge, boasting a value of around USD 0.69 billion in 2021. This market is poised to exhibit robust growth, with a projected annual expansion rate exceeding 33.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. LaaS is an innovative approach where lighting services are offered through a subscription-based model, shifting from traditional upfront payments for lighting systems. This model facilitates sustainable and efficient lighting solutions through monthly payments, relieving businesses from substantial upfront investments. Service providers manage the end-to-end process, including design, installation, and financing, resulting in prolonged ownership of lighting systems and reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Driving Factors

The market’s growth is propelled by various factors, including the surging global demand for electricity due to escalating residential consumption and rapid industrialization. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that global residential electricity demand reached 7,000 Terawatt hours in 2020, with projections of growth to 8,000 Terawatt hours by 2030 and 11,000 Terawatt hours by 2040. Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with lighting systems and the widespread adoption of energy-efficient LED technology foster promising growth prospects for the market.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the market’s promising trajectory, challenges persist, notably the limited penetration of LaaS solutions, which acts as a deterrent to its growth potential during the forecast period. However, opportunities abound, particularly in the realm of sustainable energy solutions. The LaaS model aligns perfectly with the global shift towards sustainability and energy efficiency, presenting a lucrative avenue for market players.

Regional Dynamics

North America currently stands as the torchbearer, dominating the market in terms of revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the region’s robust adoption of LaaS and the presence of leading vendors in the sector. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the prevalence of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the escalating demand for energy-saving lighting solutions.

Major Players and Developments

Key market players include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Lighting

Zumtobel Group

SIB Lighting

Lunera Lighting Inc.

Igor Inc.

Itelecom

Cree Inc.

Every Watt Matters

Enlighted, Inc

Recent developments include US LED’s launch of the LaaS program “Light Now” in February 2020. This initiative enables customers to adopt LED lighting solutions without upfront costs, accessing them through a monthly service agreement.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: End User, Installation, Component, Region

End User, Installation, Component, Region Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Segments and Sub-Segments

By End-User

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By Component

Luminaires

Software & Communication Systems

Maintenance Services

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

