Global Mobile Security Market 2023 Keeping Your Devices Safe and Secure

Mobile Security Overview:

Mobile security protects smartphones, tablets and other devices from threats like malware, data leakage, and network intrusions. Methods include device encryption, VPNs, authentication, malware scanning, and mobile device management. With many employees using personal mobile devices for work, securing mobile access to corporate data is crucial. Common risks are loss/theft of devices, insecure networks, phishing attacks, and unsafe apps.

Pontwise Key Takeaways:

Implement a BYOD policy with required security provisions to allow personal devices but ensure corporate data protection.

Employ MDM solutions to enforce security policies like PIN codes, remote wiping, and app blacklisting across managed mobile devices.

Train employees on mobile security best practices regarding device locking, uninstalling suspicious apps, avoiding public WiFi, and more.

Evaluate mobile antimalware software to protect against risky apps, networks, and websites when employees access corporate data.

Monitor mobile devices for compliance and swiftly address any vulnerabilities or policy violations.

Global Mobile Security Market: Competitive Landscape

The focused investigation of driving business sector players is another striking component of the Mobile Security report, it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market.

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

AVG Technologies

Avast

Bitdefender

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro

InnoPath Software

Global Mobile Security Market: Segmentation

The market is segmented into product type, end-use, and regional scope.

Global mobile security market segmentation by application:

e-mail spam blocking

Anti-virus

Malware removal

Global mobile security market segmentation by industry vertical:

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

IT and telecommunication

Retail

Energy and utilities

Travel and hospitality

Education

Manufacturing

Aerospace and defense

