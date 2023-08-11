Philippines Petroleum Industry Market [NEWS] Forecasting Market Trends: 2031 and Beyond 2023

Philippines Petroleum Industry Market: Trends, Growth Factors, and Competitive Landscape

Introduction: The Philippines petroleum industry market exhibited a market value of USD 12,518.0 Million in 2020, with a projected growth to USD 17,292.1 Million by 2027, at a steady CAGR of 4.4%. Also known as the oil industry, it encompasses processes such as exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and marketing of petroleum-based products. Resurgence in upstream petroleum activities and increased oil and gas exploration in the Philippines are key drivers propelling market growth.

Market Drivers: The resurgence in the upstream petroleum industry and growing oil and gas explorations in the Philippines have been instrumental in driving market expansion. However, challenges such as the impact on natural gas production and high dependency on imports are expected to hinder growth. The COVID-19 pandemic’s adverse effects on demand and consumption of petroleum products further impacted the market.

Growth Influencers:

Oil and Gas Explorations: The Philippines’ growing oil and gas explorations are pivotal in driving the expansion of the petroleum industry. Initiatives to refocus investment mandates for production and exploration activities by the Philippine National Oil Company further boost market prospects.

Segment Overview:

Form: Natural Gas, Condensate, and Crude Oil constitute the form-based segmentation. The Condensate segment is projected to witness the fastest growth at 8.4% due to its high demand. Natural gas and crude oil segments are also poised for significant growth.

Product: Fuel, including Butane, Diesel Fuel, Fuel Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Liquefied Natural Gas, and Propane, forms the largest market share of around 66%. Within this segment, Liquefied Natural Gas is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Petroleum wax is anticipated to surpass USD 79 million in market size by 2025.

Fuel, including Butane, Diesel Fuel, Fuel Oil, Gasoline, Kerosene, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Liquefied Natural Gas, and Propane, forms the largest market share of around 66%. Within this segment, Liquefied Natural Gas is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Petroleum wax is anticipated to surpass USD 79 million in market size by 2025. Application: The market applications include Transportation Fuels, Fuel Oils for Heating and Electricity Generation, Asphalt and Road Oil, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, and Feedstocks for Chemicals, Plastics, and Synthetic Materials. Transportation fuels dominate the market, while the Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics segment is projected to grow at a rate of 6.1%.

End User: The industrial segment is expected to have the largest share due to the diverse applications of petroleum. The transportation segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate.

Competitive Landscape: Key players operating in the Philippines petroleum industry market include Alcorn (Production) Philippines, Inc., Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc, Altisima Energy, Inc, Anglo-Philippine Oil & Mining Corporation, Coplex Resources Nl, Forum Exploration, Inc., Nido Petroleum Philippines Pty. Ltd., Novus Petroleum Limited, Petroz N. L., Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration, Unocal Sulu, Ltd., Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Chevron Philippines, SeaOil Philippines, Liquigaz Philippines Corp, Cosco Capital Incorporated, Phoenix Petroleum, Unioil, and SL Harbor. The top twelve players collectively hold around 75% market share, actively engaging in strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to enhance their market presence.

Conclusion: The Philippines petroleum industry market is poised for growth driven by oil and gas explorations, supported by a proactive approach by market players and regulatory authorities. While challenges persist, such as the impact of the pandemic and dependency on imports, the industry’s growth influencers continue to shape its trajectory. As major players strengthen their foothold through strategic initiatives, the Philippines petroleum industry market offers opportunities for innovation, diversification, and sustainable expansion.

