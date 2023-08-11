South East Asia Organic Fertilizer Market [FACTORS] Navigating Industry Segments: A 2031 Overview

South East Asia Organic Fertilizer Market: Trends, Growth Factors, and Competitive Landscape

Introduction: The South East Asia organic fertilizer market, valued at USD 722.1 Million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 1,265.3 Million by 2027, boasting a robust CAGR of 5.4%. Characterized by the shift towards organic cultivation and environmental consciousness, the market is driven by factors like increased land area under organic cultivation. However, challenges stemming from comparative cost disadvantages and higher reliance on inorganic cultivation methods could impede the growth trajectory.

Market Drivers: The heightened awareness of environmental sustainability has led to a surge in demand for organic fertilizers. This shift is driven by concerns about the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers, which contribute to water and soil pollution. Organic fertilizers offer a more ecologically sound solution, which resonates with the growing awareness of environmental preservation.

Segment Overview:

Source: Organic fertilizers can be derived from Plant, Animal, or Mineral sources. The Plant segment is projected to command a significant share (65%) due to its ease of decomposition. The Animal segment is expected to reach a volume of about 1,000 tons by 2025.

Form: Organic fertilizers can be either Dry or Liquid. The Dry segment is expected to have the larger market share, while the Liquid segment is anticipated to grow rapidly at a rate of 8.8% due to increasing demand.

Nutrient Content: Different nutrient content ranges are available. Organic fertilizers with an organic substance presence up to 60% are expected to account for the majority of the market volume by 2027.

Crop Type: Cereals and Grains constitute the largest segment (40%), followed by Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others. The Fruits and Vegetables segment is projected to grow at a rate of 7.7% due to the extensive use of organic fertilizers in kitchen gardens.

Regional Overview:

Indonesia: Expected to hold the largest market share (28%) due to a high demand for organic food.

Malaysia: Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, driven by government support and subsidies on organic fertilizers.

Thailand: Estimated to reach a market volume of 834.7 kilo tons by 2027.

Competitive Landscape: Prominent players include Agroxon Pte Ltd., Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Biomax Green, CropAgro, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, Liberco International (S) Pte Ltd, PT Pupuk Kaltim, PT. Jadi Mas – Fertilizers Factory, Revisoil, SongGianh Corporation, Stamford Resources Pte Ltd, Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited, and other notable companies. These top eleven players collectively hold about 20% market share. Strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches enhance their market presence.

Conclusion: The South East Asia organic fertilizer market’s growth is underscored by a shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. As awareness of the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers increases, the demand for organic alternatives gains momentum. Despite challenges, the market presents opportunities for innovation and expansion, driven by a commitment to preserve the environment.

