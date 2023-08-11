AI Chipsets Market Massive Growth Predicted Between 2023 and 2030

Global AI Chipsets Market: Unleashing the Power of AI

The global AI chipsets market stands strong, registering a value of around USD 8.14 billion in 2021. It is projected to exhibit a robust growth rate, surging by over 39% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. AI chipsets, specialized integrated circuits engineered for neural network training and execution within AI software architectures, have emerged as the driving force behind real-time, power-efficient deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation.

AI Chipsets: Fueling the Revolution

A pivotal catalyst behind the growth of the AI chipsets market is the surge in quantum computing adoption. This dynamic field is oligopolistically dominated by industry giants including IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The widespread acceptance of quantum computing among enterprises has unlocked unprecedented possibilities. Quantum computing is instrumental in tackling intricate technical and business challenges spanning cryptography, supply chain optimization, financial modeling, and drug discovery. Notably, Google LLC’s Sycamore quantum computer reigns as the swiftest, accomplishing tasks in just around 200 seconds. With quantum computing synergizing with technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, big data, and AR/VR, the demand for AI chipsets is poised for exponential growth. According to Statista, the global quantum computing market’s revenue surged from 412 million USD in 2020 to a projected 8.6 billion USD by 2027.

Furthermore, the ascent of cloud-based solutions and the focus on human-aware AI systems are foreseen to galvanize the AI chipsets market’s growth in the forecast years. However, the shortage of skilled AI professionals casts a shadow on the market’s progression throughout the 2022-2029 forecast period.

Regional Dynamics: Powerhouses and Growth Hubs

Within the geographical prism, Asia Pacific emerges as a revenue dominator. Branded products’ supremacy and technological prevalence in the region have fueled this ascendancy. For instance, Japan’s ambitious plan to train a quarter of a million individuals annually in AI skills by 2025 underscores the region’s commitment to human capital development.

Conversely, North America is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast span. A confluence of factors, including a burgeoning geriatric population, expanding collaborations, geographic reach of key players, and active government and nonprofit engagement, positions North America at the forefront of the AI chipsets market’s growth.

Key Market Players: Shaping the Landscape

Prominent market players include:

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

NVIDIA Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Xilinx Inc.

Graphcore

Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd)

MediaTek Inc

Market Evolution: Recent Milestones

Recent market developments include:

May 2022: Intel introduced the Habana Gaudi2 and Habana GrecoTM deep learning processors, offering highly efficient AI computing options for a wide array of applications, thereby democratizing AI access.

February 2022: Celestial AI secured a $56 million Series A investment, fortifying its position in the AI accelerator sector.

January 2022: Noteworthy restrictions were imposed by the US government on China and Russia, curtailing their access to high-end AI chips.

March 2021: Intel’s partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) brought AI to the masses through the AI for All initiative.

Global AI Chipsets Market Report: Scope and Insights

The report encapsulates:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Content: Revenue Forecast, Company Rankings, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers, and Trends

Segmentation: Component, Application, Region

Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst hours) with the ability to tweak country, regional, and segment dimensions.

Objective and Approach

The study strives to define market sizes for various segments and countries across recent years while forecasting future trends. Blending qualitative and quantitative facets, the report aids stakeholders in understanding driving forces, challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscapes. It elucidates micro-market prospects and furnishes a detailed competitive analysis.

Segment breakdown:

Component: Central Processing Unit (CPU) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Neural Network Processor (NNP) Other Components

Application: Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Automation and Robotics Other Applications



Regional Insights:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

