Self Storage Market Poised for Record-Breaking Gains in Next Decade 2030

Global Self Storage Market: Transforming Space Management

The global self-storage market commands a substantial valuation of roughly USD 68.24 billion in 2021. With an envisaged growth rate of over 5.45% during the forecast span from 2022 to 2029, this market is undergoing a dynamic transformation in response to changing urban landscapes, shifting lifestyles, and evolving business practices.

Defining Self Storage: Creating Space Solutions

A cornerstone of the market’s growth rests on its provision of rental storage space, typically short-term, encompassing lockers, rooms, containers, and outdoor areas. Facilitating streamlined storage, the self-storage industry resonates with urban dwellers seeking solutions to spatial constraints. Market dominators in this arena include U-Haul International Inc., Life Storage Inc., CubeSmart LP, National Storage Affiliates, and Safestore Holdings PLC.

Urbanization: Catalyst for Evolution

The growth of urbanization in recent years has been remarkable, spurred by the exodus of populations from rural to urban locales in pursuit of better job prospects and elevated living standards. This phenomenon has been particularly evident in Asia Pacific, where a high rate of urbanization has been recorded. In India, for instance, over a third of the population resides in urban cities, with urbanization witnessing a nearly 4% increase over recent decades. With urbanization projected to rise to 57% globally in 2022, and North America exhibiting a pronounced trend, the self-storage market is set to thrive. As the global population is forecasted to reach 10 billion by 2030, the demand for self-storage solutions will experience an uptick.

Shifting Lifestyles: Downsizing and Possessions

The emergence of downsizing among baby boomers and the growing material possessions of expanding families have catalyzed the self-storage market’s growth. In the backdrop of urbanization and compact living spaces, the demand for additional storage options is evident. This growth is, however, subject to government regulations governing storage facilities, which could exert a dampening influence on market expansion throughout the 2022-2029 projection.

Geographical Dynamics: Dominance and Emerging Frontiers

Geographically, North America takes the lead in revenue, attributed to branded products’ supremacy and the region’s burgeoning population. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. The surge in population, collaborations, geographic expansions of key players, and urban density in Asian cities like Mumbai, Singapore, Beijing, and Hong Kong foster a fertile ground for the self-storage market to flourish.

Key Market Players: Shaping the Future

Key players in this market landscape include:

U-Haul International Inc.

National Storage Affiliates

Prime Storage Group

WP Carey Inc.

Metro Storage LLC

Life Storage Inc.

CubeSmart LP

Safestore Holdings PLC

Simply Self Storage Management LLC

StorageMart

Recent Market Dynamics: Catalyzing Change

Recent market developments underscore the market’s dynamism:

July 2021: Global investment firm KKR’s acquisition of three self-storage properties in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee signifies the market’s attractive long-term prospects and resilience.

September 2020: CubeSmart’s introduction of the CubeSmart mobile app revolutionizes customer experience, offering convenience and remote management capabilities.

Scope of the Global Self Storage Market Report

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Contents: Revenue Forecast, Company Rankings, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers, and Trends

Segmentation: User Type, Region

Geographical Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst hours) catering to adjustments in country, regional, and segment parameters.

Objective and Approach

The study’s core objective lies in delineating market sizes across various segments and countries, spanning recent and forthcoming years. With a fusion of qualitative and quantitative dimensions, the report equips stakeholders with insights into drivers, challenges, opportunities, and competitive terrains. It’s a compass for pinpointing micro-market potential and offers an exhaustive analysis of competitors and their product portfolios.

The segmentation breakdown:

User Type: Personal Business



Regional Dynamics:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

