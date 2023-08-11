Automotive Paint Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Size Unveiled: 2031 Comprehensive Review 2023

Global Automotive Paint Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Competitive Landscape

Introduction: The global Automotive Paint market, valued at USD 18,023.8 Million in 2021, is projected to reach USD 23,244.2 Million by 2027, with a steady CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2027. Automotive paint serves both decorative and protective functions in vehicles. Factors such as increasing vehicle production and the popularity of polyurethane paints are expected to propel market growth. However, challenges related to regulations on volatile organic compounds and fluctuating raw material prices may impede growth.

Market Drivers: The surging demand for automobiles globally is driving vehicle production, consequently boosting the demand for automotive paint. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, around 97 million vehicles were produced worldwide in 2017, reflecting a 2.36% increase from the previous year. This robust vehicle production is a significant driver of the automotive paint market.

Segment Overview:

Type: Automotive paint encompasses Electrocoat, Primer, Basecoat, and Clearcoat. Clearcoat holds the largest market share (37%) due to its consistent finish and aesthetic appeal. Electrocoat is projected to reach a market volume of around 700 million liters by 2027.

Resin: Different resins include Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, and other variants. Polyurethane is the dominant resin due to its durability and appearance-enhancing properties. The acrylic segment is estimated to reach around 500 million liters in sales by 2025.

Technology: Technologies include Solvent Borne, Waterborne, and Powder Coating. Waterborne technology, known for its quick drying and cost-effectiveness, leads the market, while Powder Coating is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by premium automotive adoption.

Texture: Automotive paint offers Solid, Metallic, Matte, Pearlescent, and Solar Reflective textures. Metallic accounts for over 60% of the market share, with Pearlescent growing at a robust CAGR of 5%.

Vehicle: Segmented into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. Passenger cars hold the largest market share, while the Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment is poised for a growth rate of approximately 4.9% during the forecast period.

Channel: OEMs and Aftermarket. The Aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, while OEMs will continue to be a key distribution channel.

Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: With over 55% market share, this region is driven by rising automobile production and sales. China’s vehicle production, for instance, increased by 3.19% in 2017, reaching over 29 million units.

North America: Expected to grow at around 3.2%, the region boasts a significant automotive sector and benefits from technological advancements.

Expected to grow at around 3.2%, the region boasts a significant automotive sector and benefits from technological advancements. Europe: Estimated to exceed 53 kilo tons by 2024, Europe draws attention from major players and holds considerable market potential.

Competitive Landscape: Major players in the global Automotive Paint market include 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, DOW Chemical, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, and more. These companies adopt various strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance their market presence. For instance, Clariant launched Emulsogen CPN 100 XS and Emulsogen CPA 100 XS, innovative reactive emulsifiers for water-resistant architectural coatings.

Conclusion: The global Automotive Paint market is poised for steady growth, fueled by the thriving automobile industry and rising vehicle production. While challenges like environmental regulations and raw material price fluctuations persist, emerging trends such as color options, reliability, and durability are expected to open up new opportunities for market expansion.

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

