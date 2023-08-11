Connected Mining Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7-Year Period

Global Connected Mining Market: A Technological Revolution in Mining Operations

The Global Connected Mining Market, valued at approximately USD 11.21 billion in 2021, is poised for robust growth with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Connected Mining, characterized by the integration of industrial IoT, big data analytics, and simulation technology, is revolutionizing the mining sector. These innovative solutions enhance operational visibility and efficiency, utilizing IoT-enabled devices such as fixed and mobile sensors to extract real-time data across mining operations.

Driving Factors and Benefits

The adoption of connected mining solutions is driven by several factors. The increasing scale of mining activities, exemplified by India’s coal production target of 1.2 billion metric tons by FY 23-24, up from 778.19 million metric tons, contributes significantly to market growth. Additionally, the global smart mining industry’s valuation of USD 9.3 billion in 2021, projected to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2027, showcases the surging adoption of IoT technologies in mining.

Furthermore, the proliferation of 5G technologies and investments in simulation technology offer promising growth opportunities. The benefits of connected mining are substantial, including improved operator and equipment handling, optimized operational costs, real-time embedded intelligence, and enhanced workforce safety.

Challenges and Inhibitors

While the market holds immense potential, challenges persist. High deployment costs associated with connected mining solutions and a shortage of technical expertise impede market growth throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Dynamics

The Global Connected Mining Market is geographically diverse. North America leads in revenue due to the dominance of key market players and the region’s mining sector digitization. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR. Factors such as rising mining activities and increased market player penetration contribute to this growth.

Market Players and Recent Developments

Several prominent players shape the connected mining landscape, including ABB Limited, Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, IBM, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc.

Recent Market Innovations

In March 2019, ABB Limited unveiled its cutting-edge mining solution, ABB Ability MineOptimize, in the Indian market. This comprehensive portfolio encompasses optimized electrification, drives, and automation solutions, engineering optimization, digital applications, and collaborative services.

Scope of the Market Report

The market report encompasses historical data from 2019-2021 and bases estimations on the year 2021. It projects market trends and factors for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The report provides insights into revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscapes, growth drivers, and emerging trends. Segments covered include components, deployment modes, organization sizes, mining types, applications, and regions.

Customization and Objectives

The report’s objectives are to define recent market sizes across segments and countries, forecast future values, and incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects. It delves into driving factors, challenges, potential micro market opportunities, competitive landscapes, and product offerings. The report facilitates free customization within specified limits and enhances the understanding of market dynamics.

Market Segmentation

Component: Solution Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises Cloud

Organization Size: Large Enterprises SMEs

Mining Type: Surface Underground

Application: Exploration Processing and Refining Transportation



Geographical Segmentation

North America: U.S. Canada

Europe: UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

