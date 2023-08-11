Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2031 Growth Status: Mapping Market Evolution

Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market: Sustainable Growth and Market Dynamics

Introduction: The global bio-based epoxy resins market, valued at USD 166.5 million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 220.1 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. These environmentally friendly epoxy resins are derived from plant-based carbon, resulting in reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during production. The market is driven by increasing carbon emission awareness, governmental initiatives, and diverse application possibilities.

Market Drivers: With rising concerns about carbon emissions, governments worldwide are imposing regulations to curb environmental impact. The US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new greenhouse gas emission regulations for power plants exemplify such initiatives. This regulatory landscape promotes the demand for bio-based epoxy resins, aligning with sustainable practices.

Increased Application Range: Bio-based epoxy resins find applications across various sectors, including construction, where they are utilized in adhesives, coatings, sealants, and flooring products. These resins are crucial in creating laminated woods for decks, walls, and roofs, further boosting market growth.

Segment Overview:

Type: Segmented based on bio-based carbon content, with 28-50% and >50%. The former holds the largest share, while the >50% segment exhibits the highest growth rate at 4.8% CAGR.

Segmented based on bio-based carbon content, with 28-50% and >50%. The former holds the largest share, while the >50% segment exhibits the highest growth rate at 4.8% CAGR. Ingredient: Various ingredients include Glycerol, Hemp, Vegetable, Plant Oil, Soybean Oil, Linseed Oil, Canola Oil, Karanja Oil, and others. Plant oil holds a significant share of over 35%, with vegetable oil projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%. Canola oil is expected to reach a volume of 1,102.9 tons by 2027.

Various ingredients include Glycerol, Hemp, Vegetable, Plant Oil, Soybean Oil, Linseed Oil, Canola Oil, Karanja Oil, and others. Plant oil holds a significant share of over 35%, with vegetable oil projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%. Canola oil is expected to reach a volume of 1,102.9 tons by 2027. Form: Liquid & Solution and Solid. Liquid & Solution dominates the market due to its versatile applications.

Liquid & Solution and Solid. Liquid & Solution dominates the market due to its versatile applications. Application: Categories such as Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI), Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings), Epoxidized Linseed Oil, and others. DGEI holds the largest share, while Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings) is poised for the fastest growth. BHMF segment volume is projected to reach 700 tons by 2027.

Categories such as Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI), Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings), Epoxidized Linseed Oil, and others. DGEI holds the largest share, while Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings) is poised for the fastest growth. BHMF segment volume is projected to reach 700 tons by 2027. End-User: Aerospace, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Wind Power, and others. The electrical and electronics sub-segment holds nearly 11% share due to increased reliance on bio-based epoxy resins. Consumer goods segment volume is projected to exceed 10,000 tons by 2026.

Regional Overview:

North America: Leading with around 36% market share, attributed to established infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities in the US and Canada.

Leading with around 36% market share, attributed to established infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific: Projected to grow at a rapid 5.1% rate due to increasing usage in countries like Japan, India, and China.

Projected to grow at a rapid 5.1% rate due to increasing usage in countries like Japan, India, and China. Europe: Growing due to rising awareness and demand for sustainable products.

Growing due to rising awareness and demand for sustainable products. Latin America: Also expected to grow significantly.

Competitive Landscape: Key players include ALPAS, Bitrez Ltd., Chang Chun Group, COOE, EcoPoxy, Entropy Resins, Gougeon Brothers, Greenpoxy, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemical, Nagase ChemteX Corporation, Resin Research Bio Epoxy, Resoltech, and Sicomin Epoxy Systems. Top players hold around 54% of the market share. Strategies like research, agreements, product launches, mergers, and joint ventures are employed to enhance market presence.

Conclusion: The global bio-based epoxy resins market is driven by environmental regulations, increasing applications, and growing demand for sustainable products. While challenges like raw material cost variations exist, the market’s trajectory is positive, marked by its potential to contribute to eco-friendly practices across industries.

