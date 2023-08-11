Automatic Identification System Market Expected to Reach New Heights From 2023 to 2030

Global Automatic Identification System Market: Navigating Maritime Safety and Efficiency

The Global Automatic Identification System Market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, is poised to experience substantial growth, with an expected healthy CAGR of over $% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The Automatic Identification System (AIS) is a sophisticated tracking system employed by ship transceivers and Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) to autonomously track ships and avert potential collisions. Facilitating two-way communication between vessels and coastal authorities, the AIS system provides static, dynamic, and voyage data to enhance maritime navigation and safety.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2047

AIS Essentials and Benefits

The AIS system’s primary objective is to ensure maritime safety by providing real-time vessel information, including unique IDs, course, speed, and location. Through seamless communication, AIS assists both seafarers and coastal authorities in monitoring vessel movements. Combining a standard VHF transceiver with GPS receivers and electronic navigation sensors like gyrocompasses and turn indicators, AIS enhances vessel tracking and management.

Driving Factors and Advantages

The market’s growth is propelled by several factors, including the expansion of cross-border e-commerce trade and technological advancements in navigation and maritime traffic management systems. The soaring cross-border e-commerce market, projected to reach USD 2.25 trillion by 2026 from USD 579 billion in 2019, contributes significantly to market expansion. Additionally, the demand for vessel safety, driven by international trade and the logistics sector, fuels market growth.

Challenges and Inhibitors

However, the high cost associated with implementing the Automatic Identification System poses a challenge, hindering market growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Geographical Dynamics

North America dominates the Global Automatic Identification System Market in terms of revenue, attributed to leading market players and the region’s burgeoning cross-border trade. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to its growing logistics and transportation sector, coupled with increased market player presence.

Market Players and Recent Innovations

Prominent players shaping the market include Orbcomm Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, Exactearth Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, SAAB Transponder Tech AB, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, Garmin International Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Raytheon Ltd., and CNS Systems AB.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2047

Recent Market Developments

In August 2021, Jotron launched an AIS solution tailored for the maritime sector: the Tron AIS TR-8000 MkII. This AIS system aligns with Bridge Alert Management (BAM) regulations and includes blue sign information transmissions for safe passage on European inland waterways.

Scope of the Market Report

The comprehensive market report encompasses historical data from 2019-2021 and bases estimations on the year 2021. It projects market trends and factors for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The report provides insights into revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscapes, growth drivers, and emerging trends. Segments covered include class, platform, and application.

Customization and Objectives

The report’s objectives are to define recent market sizes across segments and countries, forecast future values, and incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects. The report delves into driving factors, challenges, potential micro market opportunities, competitive landscapes, and product offerings. It facilitates free customization within specified limits and enhances the understanding of market dynamics.

Market Segmentation

Class: Class A Class B AIS Base Stations

Platform: Vessel-Based Onshore Based

Application: Fleet Management Vessels Tracking Maritime Security Other Applications



Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2047

Geographical Segmentation

North America: U.S. Canada

Europe: UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2047

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/