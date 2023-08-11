Bioplastic Market [ADVANTAGES] Beyond 2023: Market Trends, Share, and Growth Analysis 2031

Global Bioplastic Market: Sustainable Growth and Market Dynamics

Introduction: The global bioplastic market, valued at USD 2,459.6 million in 2020, is poised to reach USD 5,145.2 million by 2027, with a robust CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Bioplastics, derived from natural resources like straw, corn starch, and woodchips, are gaining momentum due to their eco-friendly nature. The market is driven by a growing preference for sustainable products and supported by governmental policies, subsidies, and positive strategies.

Market Drivers: The demand for environmentally friendly products is spurring the bioplastics market, with governments, non-governmental organizations, and manufacturers promoting awareness through policies and incentives. This shift towards eco-consciousness aligns with the global push for sustainability.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS195

Renewable Biomass Materials: The utilization of renewable biomass materials further accelerates market growth. The biomass plastic market, a key contributor, is witnessing substantial growth. Agricultural crop residues, forestry residues, microbes, wood processing residues, and recycled food waste are segmented under biomass plastic raw materials. Agricultural crop residues claim a dominant market share of approximately 57.2% in 2020. Asia Pacific led the biomass plastics market in 2020 with a share of around 42%.

Challenges and Restraints: However, the bioplastics market faces challenges such as higher costs for end-users and limitations in performance compared to traditional plastics. These factors somewhat impede the growth potential of bioplastics.

Growth Influencers:

Environmentally Friendly Properties and Favorable Government Policies: Bio-based plastics offer advantages over conventional plastics by reducing dependence on fossil resources and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Government initiatives, like the GBP 60 million investment by the UK’s Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy in 2019, are expected to further boost the market’s growth.

Bio-based plastics offer advantages over conventional plastics by reducing dependence on fossil resources and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Government initiatives, like the GBP 60 million investment by the UK’s Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy in 2019, are expected to further boost the market’s growth. High Consumer Acceptance and Renewable Raw Materials: Renewable materials like wood, cork, bamboo, and straw exhibit sustainability, driving consumer preference. This factor significantly contributes to the bioplastics market’s expansion.

Segment Overview:

Type: Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable. Biodegradable bioplastics are projected to capture over 70% market share, while non-biodegradable bioplastics are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. The polyester segment’s volume is predicted to reach 891.4 kilo tons in 2027, driven by increasing usage and benefits of PLA, PHA, and PBS products.

Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable. Biodegradable bioplastics are projected to capture over 70% market share, while non-biodegradable bioplastics are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. The polyester segment’s volume is predicted to reach 891.4 kilo tons in 2027, driven by increasing usage and benefits of PLA, PHA, and PBS products. Mode Application: The flexible packaging segment is the largest due to the surge in pouch and waste bag usage. Rigid packaging, especially trays, is estimated to cross 400 kilo tons by 2027. The consumer goods segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%, driven by bioplastics’ adoption in manufacturing consumer goods.

Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: Held the largest market share of approximately 43% in 2020, supported by government and corporate initiatives. For instance, Green Science Alliance in Japan developed a 100% biobased composite material bottle in 2019.

Held the largest market share of approximately 43% in 2020, supported by government and corporate initiatives. For instance, Green Science Alliance in Japan developed a 100% biobased composite material bottle in 2019. Europe: Growing due to increased investment in research and development for advanced products.

Growing due to increased investment in research and development for advanced products. North America: Expected to grow significantly.

Expected to grow significantly. Latin America: Anticipated to exceed 300 kilo tons in 2025.

Competitive Landscape: Key players include BASF SE, Biome Technologies plc, Braskem, Corbion N.V., Danimer Scientific, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Futerro SA, Galactic, M& G Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Plantic, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho, among others. Top players hold about 60% of the market share. They are actively investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers, and expansions to enhance their competitive stance.

Conclusion: The global bioplastic market’s trajectory is robust, fueled by rising environmental consciousness, governmental support, and increased utilization of renewable resources. Despite challenges, the market’s positive outlook aligns with the global shift towards sustainability.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS195

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS195–

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a leading research company offering informative research reports to clients globally. Our comprehensive industry coverage provides both quantitative and qualitative insights. Using advanced technology and analysis tools, we create detailed reports that exceed expectations.