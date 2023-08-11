Taiwan hosts 2023 Multicultural Forum in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) welcomed international guests to the "2023 Multicultural Forum: Embracing Diversity, Fostering Unity" on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The event focused on Taoyuan's multicultural policies and aimed to facilitate international dialogue on urban multiculturalism. Representatives from Malaysia, Mayor Darren Power of the City of Logan, Queensland, Australia, as well as Japan’s Narita City Mayor Koizumi Kazunari, shared their experiences in city governance. The international forum aimed to enhance inter-country and cross-city communication.

Mayor Chang’s presentation noted Taoyuan City, as an international gateway of Taiwan, serving as the first stop for many international travelers. The mayor said, “it embraces Hakka culture, Indigenous peoples, newcomers, South Asians, and foreign migrant workers, among other diverse groups.” The mayor also highlighted the Taoyuan City Government implementation of various policies to integrate different ethnicities into local life, encouraging newcomers to engage in cultural activities, and enrich the local cultural landscape.

Taoyuan’s goal is to create a harmonious coexistence of various cultures within the city and shape a unique and diverse urban environment.

Taoyuan City is actively expanding its diplomatic outreach and has organized international forums for three consecutive years, inviting sister city mayors and domestic and foreign delegates. Through city-to-city dialogues, the events foster friendship among cities and promote cultural exchange, contributing to interregional cooperation and cultural development.

The city government sees Taoyuan as playing a crucial role in connecting Taiwan with the international community, allowing the world to see Taiwan and witness the essence of Taoyuan's diverse culture.

Following a brief introductory speech by Lachlan Crews, acting representative of the Australia Office in Taipei, Queensland’s City of Logan Mayor Darren Power gave an in-depth presentation on the City of Logan, Taoyuan’s sister city.

Mayor Power, on his first visit to Taoyuan, said he was “impressed with the friendly hospitality, cultural diversity, and natural attractions in such a highly populated city.”

The City of Logan and Taoyuan City have enjoyed a sister city relationship since 1995. Logan City values its sister city relationship as it provides opportunities for educational, cultural, sporting, and economic exchange.

Australia and Taiwan have long-standing and mutually beneficial trade and economic links, and close connections between our peoples, Power said. More than 100,000 Taiwanese-Australians make a positive contribution to Australia’s multicultural society and enrich our culture, he added.

Business links between Australia and Taiwan help create jobs and support the prosperity of both our economies, the Australian mayor said.

Mayor Power said, “Our nations have similarities between us that include our deep cultural landscapes and the abundance of multicultural and ethnic communities within our communities. We define ourselves not by our background, but by our commitment to fairness, democracy, freedom and the rule of law, united by mutual respect, dignity and equality of opportunity. These are values that Australia and Taiwan share.”

The City of Logan is one of the most culturally diverse local government areas in Australia, boasting people from 234 cultural backgrounds, giving the city a vibrancy and richness in its landscape, food, architecture, and heart, Power noted.

In conclusion, Mayor Power said, “In the City of Logan we proudly embrace who we are, we foster a friendly and welcoming community spirit where diversity is our strength and our cultural riches spill into every part of life.”