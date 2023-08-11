Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/08/11 12:08
A bloodied woman is carried away after presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, ...

Union workers attend a rally by the General Labor Confederation with presidential hopeful Sergio Massa, the economy minister, in Buenos Aires, Argenti...

South Africa's Jean Kleyn holds the ball during a rugby test match against Argentina at Jose Amalfitani stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, ...

Sonia Guajajara, minister of Indigenous peoples, speaks at a press conference during the Amazon dialogue meetings in Belem, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 6, 20...

Protesters try to flip a car to block a street during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Haitians' daily liv...

An activist places roses on Copacabana beach in honor of those who died in the 2020 Beirut port explosion on the third anniversary of the blast in Rio...

Fans of Brazil's Sao Paulo celebrate their victory over Argentina's San Lorenzo at the end of a Copa Sudamericana round of 16, second leg soccer match...

Women listen to Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of UNE party, during her campaign rally in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Sunday, Aug. 6, 202...

Catia Lattouf poses for a photo with hummingbirds in her care at her apartment that she has turned into a makeshift clinic for the tiny birds in Mexic...

A resident wades in the garbage-littered waters of the Sao Joaquim canal in the Barreiro neighborhood of Belem, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Accor...

Pink colored coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. According to the funer...

Aug. 4 – 10, 2023

A presidential candidate in Ecuador who was known for speaking up against drug cartels was assassinated less than two weeks before elections as campaigns continue elsewhere in Guatemala and Argentina. A woman in Mexico City has turned her apartment into a makeshift clinic for hummingbirds and Brazil concluded its Amazon Summit. Haitian residents protested gang violence and a funeral home in El Salvador offered Barbie-motif coffins.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com