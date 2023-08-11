Ukraine updates: Russian missiles strike hotel used by UN

A Russian strike on "civilian infrastructure" on Thursday has been confirmed to have damaged a hotel in Zaporizhzhia used by United Nations staff.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in Russia at a warehouse near President Vladimir Putin's Moscow residence.

Six Western countries have also condemned Russia's support for two breakaway territories in Georgia, something they linked with the more recent invasion of Ukraine.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, August 11:

Zaporizhzhia hotel hit by Russia

A Russian missile struck a hotel in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday that is frequently used by UN staff.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "a fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile."

Local media reported the damaged building is Reikartz Hotel in city center, which was frequently used by staff from the UN and various non-governmental organizations.

Photos showed heavy damage to the facade, a large crater in front of the building, and several burnt-out cars.

Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, condemned the strike in an email to Reuters.

"I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia shortly ago," she said.

"I have stayed in this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhia."

Warehouse on fire near Putin's residence

A warehouse in Odintsovo, west of Moscow, caught on fire on Thursday.

The warehouse is 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) from the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Officials did not say how the fire started.

It comes after Russia reported two drone strikes on Moscow this week — attacks which Ukraine does not take responsibility for.

Western nations tell Russia to return Georgian territory

On the 15th anniversary of Russia taking control of two breakaway regions in Georgia — Abkhazia and South Ossetia — six Western countries on the UN Security Council have demanded Moscow return them to Tbilisi.

Russia fought a brief war with Georgia in 2008, when Georgia had attempted to regain control over the two regions. After that, Moscow officially recognized them and set up military bases there.

In a joint statement the United States, United Kingdom, France, Albania, Japan and Malta said the conflict should be resolved according to international law, which requires Georgia's territorial integrity to be respected, "also noting the context of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine."

They also condemned "continuous provocations which go in parallel with the Russian Federation's unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine."

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky accused the "Russophobic West" of trying to "drive a wedge" between Russia and Georgia.

