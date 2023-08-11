Top-ranked Iga Swiatek outlasts Karolina Muchova in a rain-delayed match in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night in the National Bank Open in a match interrupted by rain for nearly six hours.

Coming off her fourth victory of the year last week at home in Warsaw, Swiatek finished off Muchova after they were delayed for three hours following the second set and again for nearly another three hours early in the third.

Swiatek also beat Muchova in June in the French Open final. The 22-year-old player leads the tour with 49 match victories this year.

Swiatek set up a quarterfinal match against the winner of a late match between hometown favorite Leylah Fernandez and American Danielle Collins.

In the only match completed in the afternoon, fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0.

Pegula will face the winner of a match between sixth-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States and ninth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Vondrousova won at Wimbledon.

No. 10 Daria Kasatkina of Russia topped Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4. Kasatkina will play the winner of a match between No. 3 Elena Rybakyna of Kazakhstan and Sloane Stephens of the United States.

The match between No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia was pushed back to Friday.

