Navigator and BlackRock Collaborate to Expand Wealth Management Offerings in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 August 2023 - Navigator Investment Services Ltd ("Navigator"), an integrated investment company under Singlife, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BlackRock. The collaboration between Navigator and BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, seeks to introduce a range of customised model portfolios designed to cater to diverse investor needs.



From Left: Pearlyn Phau, Group CEO, Singlife, Akhil Doegar, CEO, Navigator Investment Services, Deborah Ho, Country Head of Singapore and Head of Southeast Asia, BlackRock

The model portfolios, advised by BlackRock for Navigator, will use BlackRock's building blocks, alongside their advisory services for strategic and tactical asset allocation.



In addition to portfolio management, BlackRock will offer support in terms of content on investment insights and adviser training. This will strengthen Navigator's offerings on their adviser enablement ecosystem, ELEVATE, which provides financial advisers access to exclusive insights, courses and events.



This collaboration represents a significant milestone in advancing Navigator's wealth management offerings in Singapore, leveraging BlackRock's comprehensive suite of investment solutions and sets the foundation for future cooperative efforts. BlackRock's extensive investment expertise will also enable regular assessment of Navigator's client portfolios to meet their unique investment objectives at different stages.



Akhil Doegar, Chief Executive Officer, Navigator said: "At Navigator, we are dedicated to forging strong collaborations and providing our advisers and clients with an expanded range of sophisticated investment choices. We are thrilled to join forces with BlackRock, one of the world's leading asset management companies. This partnership will allow us to offer our advisers access to BlackRock's investment expertise and solutions, which will help them and their clients find a better way to achieve their financial goals."



Deborah Ho, Country Head of Singapore and Head of Southeast Asia, BlackRock, said: "We are pleased to join forces with Navigator to bring BlackRock's integrated platform to serve their clients' whole portfolios. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering world-class investment capabilities and enhancing the financial landscape in Singapore."





About Navigator Investment Services Ltd

Navigator Investment Services Ltd is a financial services company of the Singlife Group. Navigator enables financial advisers to deliver meaningful advice with insights and content, manage portfolios seamlessly and access a robust range of financial products to better serve their end customers across a holistic wealth journey. Navigator seeks to work hand-in-hand with financial advisers to play a meaningful role in people's lives and allow them to be better positioned for the wealth opportunities of tomorrow.



About Singlife

Singlife is a leading homegrown financial services company, offering consumers a better way to financial freedom. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a wide range of products and services, Singlife provides consumers control over their financial wellbeing at every stage of their lives.



In addition to a comprehensive suite of insurance plans, employee benefits, partnerships with financial adviser channels and bancassurance, Singlife offers investment and advisory solutions through its Navigator platform. It also offers the Singlife Account, a mobile-first insurance savings plan.



Singlife is the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. Singlife is also an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, affirming its commitment to finding a better way to sustainability.



First announced in September 2020 and valued at S$3.2 billion, the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife was the largest insurance deal in Singapore then and created one of the largest homegrown financial services companies in the republic.



About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.