Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military ships, 2 planes around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/11 09:54
Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (Reuters photo)

Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military vessels and two aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 10) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 11).

Two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shenyang J-11 combat jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 129 military aircraft and 74 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military ships, 2 planes around nationFlight paths of the two PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 33 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 33 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/08/10 16:20
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2023/08/09 10:32
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
2023/08/08 09:42
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation
2023/08/07 09:52
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country
2023/08/05 12:07