Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military ships, 2 planes around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military vessels and two aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 10) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 11).

Two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shenyang J-11 combat jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 129 military aircraft and 74 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of the two PLA aircraft. (MND image)