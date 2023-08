In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in ... In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan)