AP Week in Pictures: North America

A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Uinta Basin Railway, which would connect to common ca... A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Uinta Basin Railway, which would connect to common carrier lines, could be an 88-mile line in Utah that would run through tribal lands and national forest to move oil and gas to the national rail network. Critics question investing billions in oil and gas infrastructure as the country seeks to use less of the fossil fuels that worsen climate change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)