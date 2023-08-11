Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/08/11 08:09
The sun shines through clouds over wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have comb...
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island...
A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Uinta Basin Railway, which would connect to common ca...
A cloud of dust envelops dignitaries as they wait for President Joe Biden to speak at the Red Butte Airfield, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Tusayan, Ariz....
Volunteer Daniel Hyduke of Miami Beach, Fla., clips a fragment of coral to be transplanted from the coral nursery to the reef, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, o...
Mourners gather during a celebration of life for O'Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gather...
Hillery Sklar cries during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley,...
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled...
Club America fans celebrate during the final minutes of a Leagues Cup soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Bridgeview, Ill....
Former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, center, laughs as Greg Penner, left, owner of the Denver Broncos, and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, prete...
Workers picket outside of City Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Thousands of Los Angeles city employees, including sanitation workers, eng...
Toronto police work the scene of a protest that turned violent in Earlscourt Park, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Toronto. Toronto police say one person w...
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday,...
Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry G...
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez is hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres reliever Steven Wilson during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesd...
San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham collides with the wall as the RBI triple from Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore rolls along the top of the w...
Five-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Dillon, Iowa, lies on the back of a cow in the cattle barn at the Iowa State Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Des Moine...
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly by on a practice run ahead of Seafair Weekend activities, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Was...

AUGUST 4 - 10, 2023

Wildfires burn in Hawaii, police set off a smoke bomb in New York to disperse a crowd, and a diver transplants coral fragments off the coast of Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

