Innovation underfoot: Rethinking Landscaping with Artificial Turf Market

The Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market is projected to be US$ 2,931.3 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 5,215.1 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market is projected to be US$ 2,931.3 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 5,215.1 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Key Takeaways

Enhanced Aesthetics: Landscaping artificial turf offers a consistently lush and green appearance, enhancing the visual appeal of outdoor spaces regardless of weather conditions. Low Maintenance: Unlike natural grass, artificial turf requires minimal upkeep. It eliminates the need for mowing, watering, and fertilizing, saving both time and resources. Durability: High-quality artificial turf is designed to withstand heavy foot traffic, making it ideal for areas with frequent use such as playgrounds, sports fields, and commercial spaces. Water Conservation: Artificial turf conserves water resources since it doesn’t require regular watering. This is particularly advantageous in regions facing water scarcity. Year-Round Use: Artificial turf maintains its vibrant appearance throughout the year, providing a green landscape even during winter months or dry seasons.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (ForeverLawn)



Tarkett SA (FieldTurf)



Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Challenger Industries Inc.)



Sports Group



SIS Pitches



TigerTurf



Global Syn-Turf Inc.



Act Global Sports Technology Inc.



CC Grass



Nurteks Hali

Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Based on Material Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon

Based on Application

Sports

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Landscaping Artificial Turf Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Landscaping Artificial Turf. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Landscaping Artificial Turf focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

