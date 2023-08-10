Market’s Natural Palette: Carotenoids’ Impact on Food, Health, and More | Market.us

Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Carotenoids Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Carotenoids market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Carotenoids Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

The global carotenoids market size was valued at US$ 1,875 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,402 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Vibrant Pigments: Carotenoids are natural pigments responsible for the red, orange, and yellow hues in various fruits, vegetables, and plants. Nutritional Powerhouses: Carotenoids serve as antioxidants and precursors to vitamin A, supporting immune function, vision health, and overall well-being. Diverse Sources: Carotenoids are found in a wide range of foods, including carrots, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, spinach, and peppers, offering versatility in culinary applications. Health Benefits: Some carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, are associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular issues and certain cancers. Antioxidant Protection: Carotenoids help neutralize harmful free radicals, offering protection against oxidative stress and cellular damage. Skin Health: Carotenoids like beta-carotene contribute to skin health by enhancing its natural defense mechanisms and promoting a healthy complexion.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

BASF SE



Koninklijke DSM NV



Sensient Technologies Corporation (Sensient Colors LLC)



Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (Divi’s Nutraceuticals)



Chenguang Biotech Group Co. Ltd.



Kemin Industries Inc.



Lycored Corp.



Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.



Cyanotech Corporatio

Carotenoids Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Based on Type

Astaxanthin

Beta-carotene

Lutein

Lycopene

Canthaxanthin

Zeaxanthin

Other Product Types

Based on source

Synthetic

Natural

Based on Application

Feed

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

How big is the Carotenoids Industry?

Carotenoids Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Carotenoids market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

– Increase in Sales Revenue

– Increased Demand from Developing Regions

– Rise in Popularity

– R&D Efforts

– Product Innovation and Offerings

– Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

