West Ham signs Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez from Ajax

LONDON (AP) — Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez joined West Ham from Ajax on Thursday as the replacement for the departed Declan Rice.

Ajax said the initial fee for Álvarez is more than 38 million euros ($41.9 million). He has signed a five-year deal.

“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career," the 25-year-old Álvarez said. “To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family.”

Rice left West Ham last month to join Arsenal.

Álvarez, who won the Dutch league twice with Ajax, joins a club that will play in the Europa League this season after winning the Europa Conference League.

“The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer," West Ham manager David Moyes said, "and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date."

West Ham has also been linked with Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer