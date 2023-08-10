As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia

SYDNEY (AP) — While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.

James was sent off against Nigeria in the round of 16 and will serve an automatic one-match suspension.

That rules her out of the game against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, but FIFA could extend her ban on the advice of its disciplinary committee.

It has left uncertainty hanging over the England team, but the message from her teammate Beth England is that the Lionesses won't let it be a distraction.

“I can imagine it’s a very difficult position to be in,” England said. “But whether they did it (made a decision) on the same day or not, it’s not going to affect us. We’re not defined by one player.”

James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner.

But she was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.

She has since apologized and must wait to see if she will be able to play should England advance to the semifinals.

“Obviously she’s disappointed with what happened on the day,” England said. "It was a split second, emotional moment that happened. We’ve got around her. It is good that she’s acknowledged that and put her apology out and now we just wait to see what FIFA do and we just move on from it now.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup