Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China approves group travel to 78 countries, Taiwan excluded

Tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels though impasse on cross-strait travel persists

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/10 17:09
China approves group travel to more countries.

Taoyuan airport kicks off plans to ease congestion

China approves group travel to more countries. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese government announced that beginning Thursday (Aug. 10), Chinese travel agencies can resume outbound tour packages for Chinese citizens to 78 different countries, including Japan, South Korea, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

Chinese group tours are currently allowed to visit 138 different countries. Typically, only package tours are permitted, and China has yet to announce the resumption of group travel to Taiwan.

On February 6, China approved group travel to 20 countries, mostly in Asia. On March 10, it permitted travel to a second batch of 40 countries, mostly in Europe, per UDN.

It is generally easier for Chinese citizens to obtain travel visas to developed countries as part of a group tour than on an individual basis, which may be subject to wealth requirements or demonstrated professional skills.

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, many countries are now eager to host Chinese tourists, potentially boosting their domestic economies.

Both China and Taiwan enforce a ban on group travel to each other, respectively. Politics is primarily to blame for the impasse in cross-strait travel, though new leadership and business interests may soon prevail as tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels.
tourism
cross-strait tourism
China
post-Covid
pre-pandemic
pre-pandemic levels

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army major detained as spying case snowballs
Taiwan Army major detained as spying case snowballs
2023/08/09 14:22
Taipei's secret east passage, hidden garden open for VIPs
Taipei's secret east passage, hidden garden open for VIPs
2023/08/08 12:33
Taiwan to station 5,000 more troops in Taipei to boost 'decapitation resistance'
Taiwan to station 5,000 more troops in Taipei to boost 'decapitation resistance'
2023/08/07 13:59
Taiwan’s China Airlines innovates with sustainable aviation fuel
Taiwan’s China Airlines innovates with sustainable aviation fuel
2023/08/07 12:35
Philippines says China blocked, water-cannoned boat in S. China Sea
Philippines says China blocked, water-cannoned boat in S. China Sea
2023/08/07 11:38