Why eating is banned on Taipei Metro

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro takes pride in its cleanness and efficiency, but foreign visitors may have found themselves embarrassed being told not to drink or eat on the transit system. Why?

While people may relate the ban to keeping the trains clean, it is about more than simply maintaining a tidy environment. Above all, the measure is in place to prevent food crumbs from attracting insects or small animals, which could damage the automated systems and cause service disruptions, Taipei Metro said in a Facebook post.

The rationale has received support and understanding from riders, who believe it helps keep cockroaches and rats away. One comment said roaches have been blamed for jeopardizing railway systems, as pesticides were of little use, and another suggested the MRT is not meant for long-distance journeys and that the restrictions are reasonable.

The Mass Rapid Transit Act (大眾捷運法) stipulates that a fine of somewhere between NT$1,500 (US$47) and NT$7,500 will be imposed for drinking, eating, chewing gum or betel nuts, spitting phlegm or betel nut juice, or littering aboard the trains.

There are exceptions, though. People can access breastfeeding rooms to feed babies, and those who need to take medication or are experiencing low blood sugar can eat or drink after informing station staff.

A journalist from Insider who rode on the subway system in 2019 said she was impressed by the merits of Taipei Metro, including the eating ban, individual handles, easy navigation, safety gates on platforms, and its perfect punctuality rate.