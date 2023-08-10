Alexa
Summer heat broken by thunderstorms in Taiwan

Lightning and thunder in cities and counties around nation, with flash flood alerts

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/08/10 16:39
(CWB photo)

(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There were afternoon thunderstorms in the capital and other cities and counties around Taiwan on Thursday (Aug. 10) plus heavy rain in mountainous areas that led to flash flood alerts from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The thunderstorms hit five counties and cities, from Taipei to Tainan, with special alerts for 19 counties and cities. Caused by southwest winds and strong convection, the weather pattern is expected to continue over the weekend and into the middle of next week.

After Wednesday (Aug. 16), the weather is expected to clear for most of the country and there is a forecast return to sunnier days. So, be prepared for showers, the occasional thunder and lightning, and wet conditions.

The CWB also said to pay attention in low-lying areas because of possible flooding, with landslides, falling rocks, and stream surges in mountainous areas.

Heavy rain warning areas: Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County.
