Taiwan tracks 33 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 33 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 9) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 10).

Of the 33 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six J-10 Chengdu combat jets and two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Shaanxi Y-9 plane flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 127 military aircraft and 68 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 10 out of 33 PLA aircraft. (MND image)