Tigerair co-pilot loses consciousness on flight to Taiwan

Flight IT237 lands safely, captain calls for medical assistance for co-pilot mid-flight

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/10 16:01
Co-pilot falls unconscious during flight to Taiwan. (Tigerair photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A co-pilot aboard Tigerair Flight IT237 suddenly fell unconscious en route from Japan to Taiwan on Monday (Aug. 7), but the flight was able to land safely without delay.

The flight departed from Hakodate Airport in Japan at 2:45 p.m. and was flying to Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan. The captain of the flight communicated the medical emergency to Taoyuan airport’s air traffic control tower, per UDN.

The captain indicated the co-pilot was unwell with the emergency code "Pan Pan," a request for urgent assistance with less severity than "Mayday," which indicates immediate distress for aircraft.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the flight gate at Taoyuan airport. Upon landing, the co-pilot was taken by ambulance to the hospital and discharged later that same day.

Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB) is investigating the case. The flight had 168 passengers on board, including 1 captain, 1 co-pilot, and 4 flight attendants, according to TTSB Chair Lin Pei-da (林沛達).

At a press conference on Thursday morning (Aug. 10), Lin said a preliminary report about the incident will be released in the next two days. A full report covering the investigation will be issued within one year.
